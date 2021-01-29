Justin Benton, one of the state’s top defensive linemen, announced Friday he plans to leave Newton and resume his high school football career at IMG Academy in Florida.
Benton, a sophomore defensive end, is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com and holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Florida State and others.
“My love runs deep for newton and I will forever be a Ram and a #NEWTONBOY,” Benton wrote in a Tweet. “However the lord has provided me with the opportunity of a lifetime and A dream for most people To Attend IMG Academy. I remember when it was just a dream for me. Now that it has come true I have to make the most of the opportunity. I want to thank the IMG Coaching staff for providing me with such an opportunity. I will be Making the most of it.”
IMG is an acclaimed boarding school in Bradenton, Fla., known for working with high-level athletes.
