ATHENS -- Newton graduate Ashton Hagans returned to his home state of Georgia to lead his No. 14 ranked Kentucky basketball team to a 78-69 victory over the Bulldogs Tuesday night in front of a packed house.
SEC co-defensive player of the year and a Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist as a freshman, Hagans returned to Kentucky for his sophomore campaign looking to build his offensive skill set. While he averaged 7.7 points per game last season, Hagans is scoring in double-digits this season, averaging more than 14 points and eight rebounds on nearly 50 percent shooting over his last 10 games.
Despite a 23-point breakout performance during last season’s trip to Athens, Hagans couldn’t recreate his 9-for-18 shooting. A season 45.9 percent shooter, Hagans opened the game 0-for-5 from the field, making a layup on a fast break with 10:14 remaining in the first half to end the drought.
“In the first half, Ashton had 10 shots, and they were mostly jump shots,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “I said, 'What are you trying to get 12 shots coming home?' You average 11 shots a game. You have 10 in the first half. But it wasn't just him, it was a bunch of us.”
Hagans finished the night with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting, four of his points coming from the free throw line.
Highly regarded for his ability to affect the game without the ball in his hands, Hagans again created problems for Georgia’s guards, notching four steals and one block while assisting on five baskets. Hagans, who played more than 36 minutes, was leaned on heavily in the second half to avoid unforced turnovers and execute down the stretch.
“We were very resilient down the stretch,” Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey said. “It was a stretch in that first half, I think we were down seven. We came in here and our leaders like Ashton [Hagans], Immanuel [Quickley], and even Nick [Richards] had shots up early and said we’re good.”
Hagans brought a veteran presence to a team with a couple of starters playing in their first collegiate road game. Following an Anthony Edwards dunk in the waning seconds of the first half that extended Georgia’s lead to a game-high nine points, Hagans dribbled the ball up court and created just enough space to make a three-pointer at the top of the key as time expired.
“Ashton’s play at halftime was big, because if he doesn’t make that, all of a sudden this is a different game, and they [Georgia] get the ball to start the half,” Calipari said. “All of a sudden it gets to 12, 13, 14 [points], and we may not win this game. So that play, that one play where he drove it down and was alert to make a basket was a big play.”
Hagans was named to the preseason Naismith and Wooden Award watch lists.
“Ashton is tremendous,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said on the adjustments the Bulldogs made with their ball-handling heading into the game. “We prepare for every game, no different with today, to get good screens. [Hagans] is going to blow up the handoffs.”
Although trailing by six after the first half, Hagans and the Wildcats shot a much-improved 58.6 percent from the field in the second half and were awarded 17 free throws, many of them late in the game, to down the Bulldogs.
Kentucky’s strength and athleticism wore down Georgia to the tune of 11 more rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive glass.
“He is a tough ombre,” Calipari said. “This guy is physically strong and tough and uses it.”
Kentucky picked up their first road win of the season and improved to 2-0 in SEC play. The victory marked Kentucky’s 13th straight victory over Georgia (10-4, 0-1 in SEC) and places the Wildcat atop the SEC standings as they search for their 49th regular season SEC title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.