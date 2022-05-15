COLUMBUS — Michael Simmons’ big meet led Eastside to ninth place in the Class AAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Simmons won the state championship Saturday in the 200-meter dash in 21.32 seconds — breaking the school record held by current NFL defensive back Eric Stokes — and took second in the 400 in 48.55, providing the bulk of his team’s 30 points in the final meet of his junior season. Teammate Jaden Dix finished sixth in the 400 (50.47).
The Eagles also posted top finishes in the 400 relay (eighth, 42.97) and the 1,600 relay (second, 3:17.53).
Newton makes mark in AAAAAAA
POWDER SPRINGS — The Newton girls placed 12th in the AAAAAAA state meet at McEachern on Saturday.
Jordyn Ash was double-placer for the Rams, taking fourth in the long jump (17-9 3/4) and third in the triple jump (37-7 3/4). Teammates McKenzie Calloway (seveth, 100, 12.41), Hadijat Olushesi (sixth, triple jump, 37-1) and McKenzie Rhodes (eighth, shot put, 35-9) also contributed points with individual finishes. The team’s 400 relay (48.98) was seventh in the state.
Newton’s boys finished 29th behind top finishers Davin Denny (fourth, 100, 10.73) and Almar Clarke (sixth, 200, 22.00).
Parker places in shot
CARROLLTON — Alcovy’s Tioni Parker took seventh in the shot put in the AAAAAA state competition.
Parker scored her team’s only two points with her best toss of 35-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.