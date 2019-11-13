COVINGTON -- While predicting the final score of Newton’s first-round matchup against Mill Creek Friday night would be virtually impossible for Newton’s Camiel Grant, there is one thing he can predict with accuracy.
The first-year head coach and his Rams can expect to see a heavy dose of run plays from the Hawks, a team that has rushed for 2,209 yards and 25 touchdowns on 301 attempts.
Newton’s biggest challenge in stopping the run Friday night will come in the form of 5-foot-11 senior running back Chancellor Lee Parker, Gwinnett County’s leading rusher at 1,367 yards.
“He runs hard,” Grant said of Parker. “1,400 yards, that goes without saying. I think he has really good vision and he is a shoulder square to the line of scrimmage guy. He doesn’t spend a whole lot of time running east and west.”
With only two catches for one yard, Rams defensive coordinator Spencer Fortson won’t have to worry about Parker catching any passes out of the backfield. He will, however, be expecting the senior to carry the ball in the neighborhood of 20 times, something he has done in three of the Hawks’ last four games.
Parker rushed for a season-high 221 yards on 24 carries and scored five touchdowns in Mill Creek’s 41-14 drubbing of Mountain View two weeks ago and ended his regular season with a 114-yard rushing performance and two touchdowns on 21 carries against Collins Hill.
Not afraid to wait out a defense, Grant knows his defense must remain on their toes when Parker touches the ball.
“He’s OK with those 1-3 yard runs,” Grant said. “You have to stay disciplined because he’s going to continue to hit the gaps that he’s supposed to hit. He’s patient enough to wait for something to develop.”
When it comes to throwing the football, Mill Creek’s offense won’t dial it up all that often. Sophomore quarterback Thurman Harris has attempted just 107 passes on the season and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in his last four games played.
Forcing Harris to throw the football will be high on Newton’s to-do list come Friday.
“No question,” Grant said. “You want to put teams in a position where you can take away what they do best and force them to go to something secondary. To them, the pass is secondary. If we can put them in passing situations, I like that better than being in those second-and-short and third-and-short situations.”
As challenging as Grant expects stopping the run will be Friday night, figuring out a way to score points against a talented Mill Creek defense might be an even tougher task.
Mill Creek has allowed 14 points or fewer in seven of their 10 games played this season, including a 10-7 victory over Archer earlier in the season.
“They’re very disciplined,” Grant said of Mill Creek’s defense. “It’s obvious on tape that they’re very well coached. It’s rare that you see any of their guys out of place. When you put the tape on, you can tell that they’re a very good defensive team.”
In the Hawks’ last three games, they have not allowed a touchdown pass and have six interceptions. For a Newton offense filled with offensive weapons, Grant and the Rams will lean on senior quarterback Neal Howard, who has tossed five touchdown passes in his last two games.
“I think he has a ton of confidence,” Grant said of Howard. “The last couple of games, he’s really played well and has played with a different level of focus and intensity. He’s at the point now where he’s not hesitating. Whatever the concept is, if it calls for the ball to go to a certain spot, that’s where it’s going.”
After a run to the state quarterfinals in 2015, the Rams have not fared well in the playoffs since. In three appearances from 2016-18, the Rams have failed to advance out of the first round and have been out-scored 118-38 including a 41-0 loss at Mill Creek in 2016.
“I really think that it’s just going to be disciplined and effort,” Grant said. “I think that we’re one of the most talented teams in the state of Georgia. I think when you look back over the season, we’ve been in every ball game. There have been discipline issues that have cost us games. If those two things are in line, I think we’re going to have a chance to win the ball game.”