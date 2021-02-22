Newton's T.J. Clark
Newton's T.J. Clark makes a pass against Archer during a Feb. 2020 game.

 Photo: Colin Hubbard

Newton’s basketball program had a trio of All-Region 4-AAAAAAA selections after voting by the league’s coaches.

Two boys players — Stephon Castle and T.J. Clark — were first-teamers, while Sanaa Tripp led the way for the girls on the first team.

The Rams’ Ashleigh Norris was on the second team as well as the all-defensive team. Teammates Larekia Terrell and Tre-Miya Berry earned honorable mention acclaim.

The Newton boys recognized by the region included third-teamer Marcus Whitlock, honorable mention Miokaye Grant and all-defensive team member Marquavious Brown.

