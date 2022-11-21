1M9A9333.jpg

Newton’s Stephon Castle drives to the basket in a game against Archer.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

Three Newton Rams boys basketball players joined Rockdale County junior Danielle Carnegie on the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List.

The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.

