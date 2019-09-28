ATLANTA — Tyon Bigby was a man amongst boys Friday night for Newton.
The senior’s 2 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and near safety against Westlake helped highlight a Rams defense that on more occasions than not, were making a living in the Lions backfield wreaking havoc on the hosts.
The Rams’ defense forced three first-half turnovers - two fumbles and one turnover on downs - to give Newton and it’s nearly unstoppable rushing attack chance after chance to hammer the hosts with their running trio of Quincy Cullins, Jerrol Hines and Josh Hardeman en route to a 31-14 victory over the Lions.
Cullins finished with a game-high 166 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored once on a night where the Newton offense totaled 250 yards on the ground and scored three times.
“It would be right up there at the top,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said when asked where Friday night’s rushing performance ranks on the season. “Just because of the caliber of guys that we’re facing and because of the situation of them understanding that we needed to run the football. For us to bow our backs a little bit and get after it, that’s big.”
The Newton (4-1) defense held the Lions duo of quarterbacks, RJ Johnson and Jimmy Inman to 15 of 33 passing for 182 yards. Both Newton’s Javari Smith and Justin Benton recorded two sacks apiece on the night and held the Lions to a mere 57 yards rushing.
After getting handed their first loss of the season last week at No. 1 ranked Buford, Grant was much more pleased with what he saw take place on the field Friday night at Westlake.
“Coming off of last week and going into Monday, we showed them some specific clips that basically illustrated that when we do things the way that we want to do them, when you’re running and playing aggressive, good things happen,” Grant said. “Buford is a good team, but we took a lot of plays off. Tonight, what I saw was them getting the message. Even though there were some mistakes made, the energy, the enthusiasm and the effort was there the whole time.”
Missed opportunities arose for each team on their opening possession of the first quarter. For the Lions, a promising 5-play drive that saw the hosts march 49 yards into Newton territory was derailed by a fumble forced by the Rams.
Johnny on the spot to recover the loose ball was Newton’s No. 29 to set the Rams up with their opening possession of the game on the Lion 28-yard line.
The Rams covered their first third down attempt of the night on a Howard 7-yard run and converted their second just three plays later on a Howard 12-yard run. The Rams later converted a fourth-and-3 from the Lion 26-yard line on a Cullins 5-yard carry, but their drive was later stalled following three consecutive incomplete passes from Howard.
Electing to try a 38-yard field goal, Abdiel Velasquez’s kick sailed wide left, keeping the game scoreless with 5:29 remaining in the opening quarter.
Newton’s defense responded well on its next possession and stalled out the Lions on their own 38-yard line thanks to a Javari Smith sack on third and-11.
Following a short punt, the Rams took over possession on their own 46-yard line and promptly marched into Lion territory thanks to a Cullins 25-yard run. Facing a second-and-8 on the first play of the second quarter, Cullins’ number was called again and this time, the sophomore rumbled into the end zone from 27 yards out to hand the Rams a 7-0 lead.
“First, I want to thank God,” Cullins said. “Second, the offensive line. They weren’t just blocking the first five, they were blocking the linebackers, too. They gave me enough time to make that one cut. We came out here tonight and we executed. All we were saying all night was finish.”
A Justin Benton blocked punt two drives later set up the Rams with great field possession once more after setting up shop inside Lion territory, but the Rams were unable to capitalize. A 10-yard run on first down from Cullins was the lone highlight of the drive after a Howard pass attempt on fourth-and-6 from the Lion 16-yard line sailed incomplete.
With the Rams defense continuing to keep the pressure on the Lions offensive, A Benton fumble recovery on the hosts’ ensuing possession gave the ball back to the Howard and the offense once more, but one first down was all Newton could manage before punting the ball away from their own 47-yard line.
Facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 34-yard line with under two minutes remaining in the half, the Lions kept their offense on the field looking to gamble. A fumbled snap, however, led to yet another turnover by the Lions and gave Newton a prime opportunity to score just before the half.
On first-and-10 from the Lion 34-yard line, Howard was stripped and sacked at the 49, leading to the half without points for the Rams.
Grant didn’t mince words about his team’s offensive struggles in the first half.
“Extremely frustrating,” Grant said. “A lot of it just came down to guys deciding to relax a little bit. That’s the thing that we’ve been talking about since the beginning. In the second quarter, they did a little better job. It wasn’t a whole lot about what (Westlake) was doing. It was about what we were doing. That was tough.”
After failing to score on their opening possession to start the second half, Newton got things rolling on its next try after taking over near midfield.
A Cullins 21-yard rush on the first play from scrimmage sparked a quick five-play scoring drive for the Rams that was capped off with a Hines three-yard score on his 18th birthday, giving the Rams a 14-0 advantage over the Lions with 5:09 left to play in the third quarter.
Looking to break the game open, Bigby imposed his will on the Lions’ ensuing possession. Starting on their own 16-yard line, Bigby sacked Inman for a loss of eight yards. On third-and-18, Bigby was in the backfield again with his second sack in three plays, this time for a loss of six to force a punt.
After fielding the ensuing punt from the Westlake 35-yard line, Hines gave the Rams even better field position with a slick 22-yard return. Three plays later, the Rams were celebrating with their third touchdown of the game, this time on a Hardeman 2-yard run to extend Newton’s lead to 21-0 with 2:16 left in the quarter.
Westlake responded with a quick five-play, 52-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 21-yard pitch and catch from Johnson to Chase Lloyd, cutting the Newton lead to 21-7 with 48 seconds remaining in the third.
Failing to find much success through the air on the night, Howard connected on his longest passing play of the night on the Rams’ ensuing possession, a 51-yard catch-and-run to Smith. Smith’s path to the end zone was helped by a great block from wide receiver Diondre Glover near the 5-yard line.
Leading 28-7 with 11:04 remaining in the game, Westlake tacked on one more score with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Holding a potent Westlake offense to 14 points and 244 yards of total offense was something Grant was proud of and credited his defensive line for helping get things started.
“They’ve been playing well, but tonight was a challenge because at the beginning of the game, they hit us with a couple of big counters,” Grant said of his defensive line. “Those guys kind of settled down, got back to reading their keys and being where they were supposed to be. They pushed the pocket all night and didn’t give their quarterbacks a lot of lanes to run in. They did an excellent job.”
Newton 31, Westlake 14
Newton 0 7 14 10 — 31
Westlake 0 0 7 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
Newton: Quincy Cullins 27 run (Abdiel Velasquez kick), 11:50
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Newton: Jerrol Hines 3 run (Velasquez kick), 5:09
Newton: Josh Hardeman 2 run (Velasquez Kick), 2:16
Westlake: Chase Lloyd 31 pass from RJ Johnson (kick), :48
FOURTH QUARTER
Newton: Javari Smith 51 pass from Neal Howard (Velasquez kick), 11:04
Westlake: Zina Mulbah 12 run (kick), 9:43
Newton: Velasquez 28 field goal, 2:04