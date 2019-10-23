Newton Rams (Region 8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 5-2, 1-1 region
Last week: bye
Grayson Rams (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 6-1, 2-0 region
Last Week: Beat Archer in OT 34-31
Outlook
A lack of rest and preparation should not be an issue when Newton plays host to Grayson Friday night at Sharp Stadium.
All-in-all, Newton will have spent the previous 12 days gearing up for Grayson when they take the field Friday thanks to their second bye week. As for Grayson, they turned their attention to Newton this week on the heels of a huge 34-31 overtime victory against Archer, putting them in sole possession of first place in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
With Newton in a 4-team logjam at 1-1 in region play, Newton has its sights set on an upset of Grayson, one that would put them in the driver's seat to earn one of the region’s top two seeds heading into the playoffs.
In order to pull off the upset of Grayson, Newton will turn to its high-powered offense starting with running back Quincy Cullins and wide receivers Robert Lewis, Jerrol Hines and Diondre Glover.
Lewis caught two touchdowns in a tough 29-13 loss against Archer two weeks ago while Hines continues to lead the Rams in receptions.
Newton’s defense, which is allowing just 14 points to opposing offenses on the season, will be tasked with slowing down Grayson quarterback CJ Dixon and running back Lafayette Gurvin. Dixon has thrown for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns while Gurvin has rushed for 800 yards and seven touchdowns.