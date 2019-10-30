Newton Rams (Region 8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 5-3, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Grayson 30-14
Shiloh Generals (Region 8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Lerulli
Record: 7-1, 2-1 region
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 29-26
Outlook
In recent years, making quick work of Shiloh was expected of Newton, who will enter Friday night’s matchup 3-0 against the Generals dating back to the region’s inception in 2016.
In 2019, however, a rejuvenated Generals team under the direction of first-year head coach Tino Lerulli isn’t expected to be an easy task for the Rams, a team that locked themselves into the state playoffs last Friday with a hardfought 29-26 victory over South Gwinnett.
Barring any chaos ensuing in the two team’s regular-season finales a week from Friday, this Friday’s meeting between the Rams and Generals will determine who wins the region’s No. 3 seed and who settles for fourth.
The Rams are fresh off a tough 30-14 loss at home against Grayson. Tied with the state’s No. 3 ranked team at halftime, the Rams let the second half slip away. The loss cost the Rams any chance of securing a home playoff game in the upcoming state playoffs.
Stopping the run was a struggle in Newton’s loss to Grayson. The Rams surrendered a season-high 254 yards rushing and allowed three scores on the ground. Phil Mafah led the way with 148 yards and scored twice on runs of 71 and 38, respectively. Lafayette Gurvin added 105 yards on the ground and scored once.
The Rams had zero struggle in stopping the pass, however and held Grayson quarterback CJ Dixon to just 81 yards on 8 of 20 passing. Dixon was intercepted once by Newton’s Nyland Green.
On Friday, the Rams will face off against a Shiloh offense built on running the football. Senior running back Arthur Rodgers continues to lead the region in rushing yards with 1,121 and has scored 13 touchdowns.
Rodgers has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven of the Generals’ eight games this season.
As a team, the Generals have rushed for 1,750 yards and have scored 20 touchdowns. Through the air, quarterback Vince Goffney has under 1,000 yards passing, but has tossed 15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.
With crucial playoff seedings on the line Friday night, the high-flying Newton offense and tough-nosed defense will look to slow down the red-hot Generals looking to spoil the Rams plans.
Last year: Newton won 27-14
Location: Shiloh