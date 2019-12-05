COVINGTON -- With his list narrowed down to two schools, Newton’s Robert Lewis had a relatively easy decision to make Thursday night after the announcement of head coach Mike Bobo’s departure from Colorado State on Wednesday.
Holding offers from many Division 1 programs, Lewis, a standout wide receiver at Newton, narrowed his list to Colorado State and Georgia State. A decision Lewis said he made 1-2 months ago, Lewis elected to stay close to home Thursday night and committed to the Panthers after receiving a home visit.
“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” Lewis said. “I visited (Georgia State) and it felt like home. It felt like a place that I can see myself playing at and that’s the place that I want to play.”
The three-star’s decision to choose Georgia State was not a secondary choice, however. Lewis was offered by the Panthers during his junior season and made two visits to the program, including an unofficial visit last February and an official visit last week all while staying in constant contact with the coaching staff recruiting him.
During his most recent visit, Lewis had an opportunity to talk to several players on the team, tour the facilities and catch a Panthers game.
“After the game I was hanging out with the players, mainly the wide receivers that I’m going to be with when I get over there,” Lewis said. “They’re a pretty cool group of guys. I really like the coaches there, too. They really just brought me in and gave me good advice about remaining humble doing what’s best for me and my family.”
Lewis was visited Thursday night at his residence by Georgia State offensive coordinator Brad Glenn and wide receivers coach Trent McKnight and let them know in person that he would be committing to the program.
“They were excited,” Lewis said. “They’re ready for me to come.”
One of the biggest selling points on top of seeing a recent spike in the success of the program was the school’s proximity to his hometown of Covington. Lewis said he will now have the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family on a regular basis.
“It’s a good benefit for me and my family,” Lewis said. “When my brother played at Purdue, (my family) only went to a couple of games in the years that he played there. Now they will be at almost every home game. More of my friends and my other family members as well.”
Collegiate football runs deep in the Lewis household. His older brother, Akeem Hunt, graduated from Newton before taking his talents to Purdue University. Hunt went on to play in the NFL and most recently spent time as a member on the Tennessee Titans practice squad.
Having an opportunity to follow in his brother’s footsteps has always been a dream of his, Lewis said.
“It’s really exciting for me,” Lewis said. “My big brother has been a big role model. I really looked up to him. All of the hard work that he put in, he just gave me good advice. It’s really exciting to see what I’m able to do at the next level.”
After finishing his senior season at Newton last month with 578 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense, Lewis said what he will miss the most about his high school playing days are the relationships that he built.
“Probably the biggest thing that I will cherish is probably the teammates that I was around,” Lewis said. “Everything that we did, we did it as one. We had respect for one another and really just cherished every moment. We had a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but at the end of the day it was family.”
Lewis said he is ready to get to Georgia State and earn a spot as one of the program’s top wide receivers.
“I really want some competition to earn my spot,” Lewis said. “They said I can get some reps in and will have a chance to compete for a starting spot. That’s all I want to do at this point.”