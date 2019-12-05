COVINGTON -- For the first time in program history, the Newton Rams wrestling team can refer to themselves as Newton Cup champions.
Competing in Wednesday’s Cup at Eastside High School, home of the reigning champs from one season ago, the Rams slugged its way past the Eagles 48-34 in Round 1 before handing Alcovy a one-point loss in a thrilling match, 42-41 to clinch first place.
Newton senior Micah Bryant, the Rams’ only returning state qualifier from one season ago wrestling at 220 pounds, recorded a third-period pinfall in the final match against Alcovy, sending his teammates into a frenzy.
Visibly tired, Bryant said his victory was mind over matter.
“Determination,” Bryant said. “Discipline. That’s always watch coach (Tommy) Gregory says. Discipline wins the match and discipline wins anything in life. I just had discipline in my heart. It’s very special because we made history. I’m so happy to be apart of making history for Newton High School.”
Newton’s Malachi Arnett knotted the match at 6-all against the Eagles early on with a pin against Cameron Fleming in the heavyweight match. After two forfeit losses at 106 and 133 pounds and a forfeit win at 120, Eastside standout Austin Wilson gutted out an 8-6 win in the closing seconds at 126 pounds.
With Eastside holding a 23-12 team lead, sophomore Zack Cason gave the Eagles some breathing room with a pin of Newton’s Orlando Gonzalez at 132 pounds to increase their lead to 29-12.
In the next five matches, however, it was Newton that showed no mercy.
Pinfall victories for Newton’s Keshawn Haywood at 138 and Kawaskee Teemer at 145 cut Eastside’s lead to 29-24 before an illegal slam cost the Eagles their five-point lead in the 152-pound bout.
Eastside’s Cory Christian was called for an illegal slam of Newton’s Leon Wright and was disqualified, giving the Rams its first lead of the match, 30-29. The Rams then took a commanding 13-point lead when Newton’s Antonio Garduno and Kevin Soto pinned their opponents at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively.
The Eagles managed to cut the Newton lead to 35-42 following a Kyan Bennett pin, but the match ended moments later when Newton’s Jesus Zuniga earned a pin at 195 pounds to hand the Rams a 13-point victory.
“Eastside has been a very good team for a long time,” Gregory said. “These guys have always been a challenge for us. The tide is turning, I guess. Maybe the tide is turning and I’m just blessed to be apart of that tide.”
Newton found itself in an early 5-0 hole to Alcovy in the potential Cup championship match when Yahir Coronado defeated the Rams’ Malachi Arnett 6-5 in the heavyweight bout.
After back-to-back forfeit losses, the Rams trailed the Tigers 17-0 before fighting back to take a one-point lead 18-17 thanks to three consecutive pins from Kenneth Session (120), Jamar Hassan (126) and Gonzalez (132).
Over the next five bouts, the lead changed five different times.
Teemer and Garduno earned wins for the Rams while the Tigers won three times in that stretch, including an Ethan Mahaffey pin at 170 to give the Tigers a 35-30 advantage.
With their lead extended to 41-30, the Rams were in need of two pinfall victories to secure their first-ever Newton Cup, a daunting task they were able to accomplish.
Zuniga earned a pin at 195 before Bryant earned his third-period pin to hand Newton a 42-41 win over the Tigers.
“It feels outstanding,” Gregory said. “We’ve been working hard. We’ve been trying to develop the tight of crew that puts discipline before everything. Tonight, what happened was that element was the tool that took us to where we are now. A lot of discipline and a lot of hard work.”
