urgent Newton's Daniel Pounds named to Atlanta Tipoff Club watch list From Staff Reports Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Newton Rams logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Newton senior Daniel Pounds was selected Thursday to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s preseason watch list for the area’s top players. Pounds is a 6-foot-6 standout for the Rams. Recommended for you +11 How the American wealth gap has increased America’s wealth gap is wide and getting wider, with the number of billionaires multiplying during the coronavirus pandemic. Stacker takes a look at how we got where we are. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Pounds Atlanta Tipoff Club Watch List Sport Preseason Player Ram Area More Sports Sports urgent Newton's Daniel Pounds named to Atlanta Tipoff Club watch list From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Blue Jays' Robbie Ray, Brewers' Corbin Burnes win Cy Young Awards Field Level MediaUpdated 10 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Giannis Antetokounmpo's season-high 47 fuel Bucks' win vs. Lakers Field Level MediaUpdated 12 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange urgent Hawks ride strong first half to win over Celtics Field Level MediaUpdated 12 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News HEALTH: Person-to-person main COVID risk Georgia jobless rate reaches historic low 'Rust' script supervisor who called 911 after deadly shooting is suing Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film's production FBI warns against phone scam Who is Julius Jones, scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma? Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProsecution says Kyle Rittenhouse provoked fatal shootings, while defense says he feared for his lifeA 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the busy Thanksgiving travel weekFormer Newton jailer ordered to pay damages in inmate beatingSpringfield Baptist Church giving away 1,000 turkeys, groceries for ThanksgivingRockdale County Jail BlotterFlourless Chocolate Cookies are a sweet finale to Thanksgiving dinnersGebruder Weiss opens new warehouse in Rockdale CountyClever solutions hidden under surface of new Atlanta Motor SpeedwayNewton County Jail BlotterHEALTH SCORES: Nov. 5 - Nov. 12 Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.