Two former Newton basketball players are are among the 39 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Isaiah Miller of UNC-Greensboro and J.D. Notae of Arkansas are in the tourney, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at those two and other Georgians in the field:
Arkansas
Seed: No. 3
NCAA opener: Friday, 12:45 p.m. vs. No. 14 Colgate at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: truTV
Local interest: Newton grad J.D. Notae is a redshirt junior guard for the Razorbacks. The 6-foot-1 guard has played in all 28 games averages 13.3 points, second on the team.
UNC-Greensboro
Seed: No. 13
NCAA opener: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. vs. No. 4 Florida State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
TV: truTV
Local interest: After declaring early for the NBA Draft last year, Isaiah Miller returned for his senior season at UNCG. The former Newton standout has been the Southern Conference Player of the Year the past two seasons and the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year the past three seasons. Miller, a 6-foot-1 guard, averages 19.1 points and 2.6 steals, and had 25 points and 12 rebounds in a SoCon Tournament finals win over Mercer.
Here’s a look at other Georgians in the field:
• Nahiem Alleyne, Virginia Tech, 6-4, 195, Mountain View
• Frank Anselem, Syracuse, 6-10, 210, Westlake/Lincoln Academy
• T.J. Bickerstaff, Drexel, 6-9, 207, Sandy Creek
• Coleman Boyd, Georgia Tech, 6-1, 173, Mount Bethel
• Niko Broadway, Georgia Tech, 6-3, 195, St. Pius
• Eugene Brown, Ohio State, 6-6, 195, Southwest DeKalb
• Xavion Brown, Appalachian State, 6-3, 180, Greenforest
• Keith Clemons, Loyola-Chicago, 6-1, 180, Wesley Christian/Norcross native
• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy
• Maddox Daniels, Colorado, 6-6, 211, Suwanee native
• Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 180, Duluth
• Aleem Ford, Wisconsin, 6-8, 217, Archer
• Eric Gaines, LSU, 6-2, 155, Lithonia
• Alterique Gilbert, Wichita State, 6-0, 180, Miller Grove
• Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State, 6-4, 215, Aquinas
• Colin Granger, Ohio, 6-9, 230, Lambert
• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill Academy
• Chase Hunter, Clemson, 6-3 1/2, 204, Westlake
• Abayomi Iyiola, Arkansas, 6-9, 230, Greenforest
• Clarence Jackson, Wichita State, 6-7, 210, Dublin
• Jehloni James, Georgia Tech, 6-6, 180, Lanier
• Walker Kessler, North Carolina, 7-1, 245, Woodward Academy
• Toneari Lane, Winthrop, 6-5, 210, Grayson
• Dakota Leffew, Mount St. Mary’s, 6-5, 185, Jonesboro
• Mardrez McBride, North Texas, 6-2, 178, Butler
• Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, Liberty County
• Cole Morris, Tennessee, 6-9, 192, Walton
• Alex O’Connell, Creighton, 6-6, 186, Milton
• Lamar Oden Jr., Drexel, 6-6, 210, Greenforest
• Bubba Parham, Georgia Tech, 5-10, 162, Brookwood
• Will Richardson, Oregon, 6-5, 180, Liberty County/Oak Hill Academy
• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Westminster
• Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 6-2, 198, Norcross
• Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech, 6-7, 213, Wheeler
• Trevin Wade, Wichita State, 5-11, 175, South Cobb/Montverde
• Trey Wade, Wichita State, 6-6, 221, South Cobb
• M.J. Walker, Florida State, 6-5, 213, Jonesboro
