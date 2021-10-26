Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Carlos Jurgens (11) works against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Moses Moody (5) and Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots during the first half against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) against the Baylor Bears during the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grace Hollars/USA Today Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski
Former Newton standout J.D. Notae was voted to the All-Southeastern Conference Preseason Men’s Basketball Team as a first-teamer on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 12.8 points (22.8 points per 40 minutes) and had a team-high 46 steals last season, his first at Arkansas after transferring from Jacksonville. He was selected as the Bleacher Report and SEC Coaches Sixth Man of the Year last season.
