Former Newton standout J.D. Notae was voted to the All-Southeastern Conference Preseason Men’s Basketball Team as a first-teamer on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard averaged 12.8 points (22.8 points per 40 minutes) and had a team-high 46 steals last season, his first at Arkansas after transferring from Jacksonville. He was selected as the Bleacher Report and SEC Coaches Sixth Man of the Year last season.

