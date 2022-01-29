Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH
OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher
elevations of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are
likely. Elsewhere, gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Newton’s Jamar Hassan won the 145-pound title in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional tournament on Saturday at Grayson.
Hassan pinned Grayson’s Jermaine Smalls at the 4-minute, 49-second mark for the weight class title, helping the Rams to fifth in the team standings.
Teammate Landyn Camp was runner-up at 138 pounds, falling 7-4 to Parkview’s Antoine Glasgow.
Newton’s Jeremiah Joseph pinned Grayson’s Colby Baker in 28 seconds to finish third at 285. The Rams also got fourth-place finishes from Devontae Hollingsworth (132), Malachi Riley (152), Sa’Breon McGuire (170) and Elijah Cazabaun (195).
Also known as the Lunar New Year, Chinese New Year celebrations are a 15-day extravaganza of cultural events and customs that are celebrated worldwide. In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Rat, Stacker compiled a collection of 30 incredible images from Getty Images showcasing the diver… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.