Newton’s Jamar Hassan won the 145-pound title in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional tournament on Saturday at Grayson.

Hassan pinned Grayson’s Jermaine Smalls at the 4-minute, 49-second mark for the weight class title, helping the Rams to fifth in the team standings.

Teammate Landyn Camp was runner-up at 138 pounds, falling 7-4 to Parkview’s Antoine Glasgow.

Newton’s Jeremiah Joseph pinned Grayson’s Colby Baker in 28 seconds to finish third at 285. The Rams also got fourth-place finishes from Devontae Hollingsworth (132), Malachi Riley (152), Sa’Breon McGuire (170) and Elijah Cazabaun (195).

