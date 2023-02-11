...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during
this time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Newton’s Justin Benton tackles a South Gwinnett ball-carrier during a 2020 win.
Two defensive linemen from the area made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State Teams for the 2022 season.
The Class AAAAAAA all-state selections included Newton senior Justin Benton, a 6-1, 280-pound senior who has signed with Houston. Salem junior Malik Moses, a 6-4, 250-pounder, earned all-state honors in AAA.
