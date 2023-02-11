1M9A5292.jpg

Newton’s Justin Benton tackles a South Gwinnett ball-carrier during a 2020 win.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

Two defensive linemen from the area made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State Teams for the 2022 season.

The Class AAAAAAA all-state selections included Newton senior Justin Benton, a 6-1, 280-pound senior who has signed with Houston. Salem junior Malik Moses, a 6-4, 250-pounder, earned all-state honors in AAA.

