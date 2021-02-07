Newton’s Kawaskee Teemer won the Region 4-AAAAAAA Traditional wrestling championship Saturday.
Teemer pinned Grayson’s Daniel Leiva at the 5:55 mark of the 145-pound finals, improving to 10-0 on the season. Teammate Jahaad Sowell finished as runner-up at 220 pounds for the Rams, who finished fifth in the team standings.
Both Teemer and Sowell earned spots at the upcoming state tournament, as did 132-pounder Landyn Camp and 138-pounder Keshawn Haywood. Camp and Haywood won their consolation finals matches to finish third in the region.
In 3-AAAAAA, Alcovy’s Armani Russ clinched a state trip with a third-place finish at 182. Teammate Desmond Page also advanced with a fourth-place finish at 285.
Eastside was fifth in 8-AAAAA thanks to state qualifiers Hunter Fuqua (second, 113), James Brundage (second, 126), Jatarus Reid (fourth, 170), Kyan Bennett (third, 182), Chase Barney (second, 195) and Cameron Fleming (second, 220).
