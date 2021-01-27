Two Newton County standouts earned spots on the recently released Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team.
Newton’s Nyland Green, a Georgia Bulldogs signee, was a first-team selection at defensive back in Class AAAAAAA, but he also excelled at wide receiver for the Rams.
Eastside running back Dallas Johnson earned honorable mention honors in AAAAA. He rushed for 1,466 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Eagles’ state quarterfinal team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.