1M9A3120.jpg
Buy Now

Newton’s Nyland Green (11) gestures during a season-opening game against Alcovy.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

Newton star Nyland Green made MaxPreps Georgia All-State Football Team released Wednesday by the organization. He was a first-team selection.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Green, a Georgia Bulldogs signee, starred at wide receiver and defensive back for the Rams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.