1M9A9333.jpg

Newton’s Stephon Castle drives to the basket in a game against Archer.

 Special Photo: Colin Hubbard

Newton senior Stephon Castle made the final roster for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, which announced the participating players Tuesday.

Castle, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, is one of two Georgians — Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier, a Southern California recruit and 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit, is the other — in the annual showcase of the nation’s top basketball seniors. The game, which features 24 total players, is scheduled for March 28 at the Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

