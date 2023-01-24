...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT EST WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could be locally stronger as heavy
showers and a few thunderstorms move across the area during this
time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Newton’s Stephon Castle drives to the basket in a game against Archer.
Newton senior Stephon Castle made the final roster for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, which announced the participating players Tuesday.
Castle, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard, is one of two Georgians — Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier, a Southern California recruit and 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit, is the other — in the annual showcase of the nation’s top basketball seniors. The game, which features 24 total players, is scheduled for March 28 at the Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Houston Rockets.
Castle is on the East roster that includes Kentucky recruits Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner, the No. 2, 3 and 4 recruits in the 247Sports rankings. The West roster includes Bronny Jones, son of NBA star LeBron James.
Castle, who averages 22 points for the Rams, is the No. 9 overall recruit by 247Sports and a five-star recruit. He has signed with Connecticut.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
