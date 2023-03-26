...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin,
Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach,
Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock,
Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren,
Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, Fayette,
Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia,
Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor,
Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of
showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia
through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1
to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3
inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of
widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Newton senior Stephon Castle and Rockdale County junior Danielle Carnegie received top honors on the Sandy’s Spiel All-State Basketball Teams for the 2022-23 season.
Castle, a senior, and Carnegie, a junior, were both named to the All-Georgia first team, which features the top players from all classifications. Castle also made the All-Class AAAAAAA boys first team, and Carnegie made the AAAAAA girls first team. Carnegie also was named the best girls scorer in AAAAAA.
In AAAAA girls, Heritage senior Jaliyah Weekes was an honorable mention pick on the all-state team.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
