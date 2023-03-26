Newton senior Stephon Castle and Rockdale County junior Danielle Carnegie received top honors on the Sandy’s Spiel All-State Basketball Teams for the 2022-23 season.

Castle, a senior, and Carnegie, a junior, were both named to the All-Georgia first team, which features the top players from all classifications. Castle also made the All-Class AAAAAAA boys first team, and Carnegie made the AAAAAA girls first team. Carnegie also was named the best girls scorer in AAAAAA.

