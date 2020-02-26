COVINGTON -- A season-high nine different players scored a goal in the Heritage girls dominant 10-0 win over Alcovy Tuesday night.
Rylee Breese was the only Patriot to score twice in the game while Emily LaMontagne, Kensley Rowe, Sanai Moe, DaMari Dawson, Shelby Redding, Jocelin Ramos, Alyssa Bennett, Jazmin Ferguson and Hayley Benjamin all scored once.
LaMontagne recorded two assists in the game while Hayley Benjamin, Mackenzie Bosworth and Jada Milner each assisted on one.
With the win, the Patriots improve to 2-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA play and have now won 12 region games in a row dating back to last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.