MARIETTA — With the 7-foot Peyton Marshall on the floor, Kell needed to use his height as an advantage.
Marshall attacked Eastside inside from the start in the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament Friday at Kell and finished with 21 points to lift the No. 1-ranked Longhorns to a one-sided, 79-48 win.
“We wanted to take advantage of our size, so we fed our big man during our first few possessions,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “That opened up our perimeter game.”
Kell (25-2) will await the winner of Dutchtown and Decatur next week in the state quarterfinals.
Marshall was one of nine different players who scored for the Longhorns. Jaylen Colon finished with 17 points. Parris Johnson Jr. added 10 and Aaron Smith finished with eight.
Marshall strung together 12 points in the first half alone with the bulk coming in the first quarter to help open up a 17-6 lead at the end of the frame. Kell then opened the second quarter with five unanswered points to break the game open.
Seven 3-pointers in the first half also contributed to Kell's onslaught with six coming in the second quarter. Colon had four first-half treys with three coming in the second frame. Smith also chipped in with a pair of second-half 3s.
“(The win) was big and it keeps us on our path to get to that last game,” Sellers said. “We had to come out and be locked in and focused so it was a big win for us.”
Even with an 18-point halftime lead, Kell needed to keep its foot on the gas and did so by outscoring Eastside 27-12 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 32 points. A pair of 3-pointers by Colon helped the Longhorns put together seven straight points to put them ahead by 24 points at the 4:57 mark.
Kell also embarked on a 10-1 run to end the frame that started with a Marshall dunk and ended with a Richards jumper.
“We wanted to continue our defensive pressure (in the third quarter),” Sellers said. “We wanted to get the ball moving a little bit more, get more kids involved and get a better offensive flow. I think we did that.”
Johnson hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and Kell started clearing its bench shortly after.
