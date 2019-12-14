COVINGTON -- On Friday night the Eastside Eagles put their six-game winning streak on the line by hosting the Salem Seminoles in a critical early season region 4-AAAA match-up.
The Seminoles themselves entered the night on their own four-game winning streak with all three wins coming against region opponents. However, Eastside would present their toughest region test to date.
In the end, that proved to be the case as a tie game at halftime turned into a 15-point victory, 72-57 for No. 3 ranked Eastside.
Eastside (9-1, 3-1) made five of their first nine shots to open the game and sprinted out to an 11-6 lead. However, Salem (7-4, 3-1) hit their last five shots of the quarter and took a 17-15 lead.
A corner three-ball though from Darrell Duncombe as time ran out in the frame gave Eastside the lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The second quarter was just as competitive and Salem held a 29-26 lead in the waning seconds, but again saw their lead dissipate when Myles Rice was fouled on a three-point attempt. Rice made all three free throws, quite possibly the game’s biggest turning point.
Rice, who had been plagued with turnovers in a shaky first half seemed to be a different player after the half, and using the momentum from the end of the first half took the game over in the third quarter.
Rice scored 13 of his team’s 17 points and helped lead a more aggressive Eastside defense that limited Salem to only 10 points.
Salem guard Xavier Eutsey, who turned in a great first-half performance, was held scoreless in the third quarter. Eastside head coach Michael Gerald liked how his team defended the talented guard to start the second half.
“(Eutsey) was really getting downhill and into the lane," Gerald said. "We had to make some adjustments defensively, and I thought we did that. In the second half we realized we could contain him.”
After putting together a solid first half, Salem head coach Inglis Hunter was none too pleased with how his team performed in the third quarter.
“We came out flat in the second half," Hunter said. "Teenagers. Hard to figure out what’s going on with them sometimes."
Things didn’t get much better for Salem in the fourth quarter, either. Eutsey scored the first bucket of the final quarter and Salem pulled to within five at 46-41.
Unfortunately, Salem’s offense continue to sputter and they wouldn’t score again for nearly four minutes, at which point the deficit was 16 points.
A Eutsey three-pointer with just under two minutes left did eventually get them back to within 10 points, but Eastside salted things away as Jake Casola scored five points over the final 1:20 of the game, including two on a dunk.
Casola finished the night with 11 points, and was joined at that figure by Duncombe.
The scoring contributions from the two was something not lost on Gerald.
“We know what we’re going to get with Myles, and with Chauncey (Wiggins)," Gerald said after the game. “But we have a lot of guys that if they’ll play within themselves, they will be able to contribute.”
Rice led the Eagles in scoring for the night with 25 points and Wiggins added 15 as well, speaking to the consistency with which Gerald can count on his two stars each night.
On the other side, Eutsey led all scorers with 30 points and dished out five assists while Jeremiah Venson had 12. Freshman Ahmir Watkins had nearly double-digit offensive rebounds and scored nine points, but only two of those came after halftime.
While losing is never fun, a mostly competitive road loss to one of the premier teams in the state isn’t something to hang your head in despair about it either, and Coach Hunter acknowledged that this is a good learning experience for his team.
“That’s exactly what it is," Hunter said. "We’ll take that, look at the film and break down the mistakes and build on what we need to build. We’ve got to get stronger with rebounding and all out execution period. We have to value the ball. We didn’t value the ball.”
Eastside will host Druid Hills on Saturday night, while Salem will play crosstown rival Heritage next Tuesday.