Rockdale County High School is now accepting nominations for the Bulldog Wall of Fame project.
The high school is asking the community to submit nominations for the most worthy Bulldog athletes and coaches in its history.
The nomination window will be open through May 5. The inaugural Wall of Fame class will include seven inductees — one from each decade (1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s). The seven inductees for the inaugural Wall of Fame class will be recognized at a pregame ceremony at the first home football game on Aug. 18.
The Rockdale County High School Wall of Fame will honor the lives and achievements of Rockdale’s most accomplished Bulldogs and ensure that they will be forever known among fellow graduates, current and future high school students and the Conyers community.
Nominations should be submitted using the following online link: https://tinyurl.com/35tyak7v.
