The University of North Georgia fastpitch softball program recently celebrated the signing of Eastside senior Kailey Rusk.
Rusk was the Citizen Pitcher of the Year and the Region 4-AAAA Player of the Year as a senior, striking out 262 batters with a 0.43 ERA in her final high school season. She struck out at least 10 batters in 15 of her 24 starts, finishing her career with 649 strikeouts. She also allowed two hits or fewer in 15 starts last season.
