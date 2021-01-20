Newton two-way standout Nyland Green headlined the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Football Team, which was selected by the region’s coaches.
Green, a Georgia Bulldogs signee, was named Region Player of the Year, one of the three top awards presented by the region. The other two top honors went to Grayson players, Phil Mafah as Offensive Player of the Year and Jayvian Allen as Defensive Player of the Year.
Newton also put two players on the first-team defense — defensive linemen Justin Benton and Tahjae Mullix. The Rams’ second-team selections were offensive linemen Keyshawn Blackstock and Oro Avery, defensive lineman Malachi Arnett and defensive backs Darius Green, Nijay Willis and Audavion Collins.
