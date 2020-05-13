Kavi Jain, Nick Paschetto and Katie Dorton were among the top award-winners as the Emory Oxford athletic department recognized its best from the 2019-20 college season.
Jain, a tennis player, and Paschetto, a golfer, were the recipients of the Pernilla Hardin Award, given to the school’s most outstanding male athlete. Jain, from Solon, Ohio, earned 2019 All-American honors in singles and doubles for a national championship team. Paschetto, a Dunwoody native, was a first-team All-American golfer in 2019, placing third at the NJCAA Division III Championships.
The Judy Greer Award for most outstanding female athlete went to sophomore Katie Dorton, an Atlanta native and the college’s only two-sport athlete. Darton, the school 5K record-holder at 19 minutes, 2 seconds, earned All-American honors each of her two seasons in cross country, highlighted by a runner-up finish at nationals last fall. She also plays for the golf team.
Women’s soccer player Quinn Paulus, from Saint James, Mo., was presented with the Dean’s Award, which celebrates academic success. In addition to her high GPA, she is a key contributor for the soccer team, an Academic All-American and is an active member on campus with the STEM Club, Circle K Club and Photography Club. She also is a lifeguard on campus.
The Murdy Award, given for outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and service, went to women’s tennis player Cody Lu, who was the No. 1 singles and doubles player for a back-to-back national championship teams. The Alpharetta native also was a first-team All-American and an Academic All-American who volunteers at the PAWS shelter on the weekends, where she helps clean the shelter and spend quality time with the animals that are there. She also helps out with the Atlanta Chinese Christian Church North (ACCCN) where she assists in mission trips and retreats, as well as ways to serve the community.
Men’s soccer player Eduardo Barquet, from Aiken, S.C., earned the Jim Kiersky Award, presented to the student-athlete that demonstrates outstanding effort, attitude, personality, camaraderie and leadership. Barquet’s unselfishness and effort were key factors in his nomination for the honor, according to his coach.
The Center of Healthful Living gave this year's Bivings Scholarship Award to Ellen Harnisch of women's soccer and Zee Kwong of men's golf. Requirements for the scholarship endowment include the promotion of healthful living through physical activity and lifestyle choices, emphasis on the balance between physical, emotional, social, mental and environmental ways toward optimal wellness, a GPA of 3.0 or higher and campus leadership and service.
Harnisch, from Darien, Conn., has received GCAA Region Player of the Week honors and was named to the NJCAA Region XX All-Tournament Team in her first year with the program. The team captain’s list of academic honors include Phi Eta Sigma Academic Honor Society and Alpha Epsilon Upsilon Honor Society, and she also serves in leadership roles with the Catholic Student Union and the International Relations Association.
Kwong, from Acton, Mass., is a member of Phi Eta Sigma Academic Honor Society, Alpha Epsilon Upsilon Honor Society and the Emory University Honors List. He holds leadership positions with Volunteer Oxford, the Asian Cultural Club, the Taiwanese American Student Association and the Student Health and Wellness Committee.
