Peachtree Academy senior Alexa Anderson was honored with a recent signing ceremony at her high school.
Anderson will continue her athletic career with the Georgia Military College women’s golf program. Her college coach, Charles Van Horn, was on campus for the celebration.
Anderson has been a student at Peachtree for 14 years as an Honor Roll Scholar. She also is co-president of the National Honor Society, president of the Student Government Club and vice president of the ECO Club. She also participated in swimming, cross country and cheerleading.
