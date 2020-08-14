Jared Gaines, a 2020 Peachtree Academy graduate, has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Young Harris College.
Gaines signed during a ceremony held in the Peachtree Academy gym with family, close friends, along with current and past coaches.
“(Gaines) and his family will be missed greatly and we do look forward to watching Jared’s success at the college level,” Peachtree Academy athletic director Ken VanNess said. “He is a young man that will be missed greatly in the hallways and classrooms of our school. We are proud of this young man.”
Gaines, a combo guard, shot over 30 percent from 3-point range during his senior season. He averaged 13 points and twice had games of 25 points or more. He had 72 assists and 53 steals in 2019-20, and earned all-region and all-state honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.