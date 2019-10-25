COVINGTON -- The Grayson Rams defeated the Newton Rams 30-14 behind three key second-half plays Friday night at Homer Sharp Stadium.
Tied at seven apiece towards the end of the third quarter, Grayson running back Phil Mafah lowered his shoulder through Newton’s front four, finding a hole between the tackles and stiff-arming safety Josh Hardeman on his way to a 71-yard touchdown run.
“He’s just running the ball well,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said on Mafah’s night. “He’s just coming back from a collarbone [injury] last week, really. When you have both of them [Mafah and Lafayette Gurvin] back there, we have a chance to win some games because they’re pretty dang good.”
Early in the fourth quarter with his team leading by a touchdown and the ball inside the Newton 46-yard line on fourth-and-two, Carter decided to pull the offense off the field at the last second in favor of the punt unit.
“Our defense had been playing well,” Carter said. “I think that, defensively, just having that ability to change field position, put our defense on the field for them to come up with a stop is huge for us.”
Grayson (7-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) punter Garwood Collins spun a 45-yard punt that was downed at the one-yard line, pinning Newton against their own goal line. Newton (5-3, 1-2) running back Quincy Cullins was stopped at the line of scrimmage after he tried to run up the gut on first down.
Following a Newton timeout, quarterback Neal Howard dropped back to pass, but Easton Burgess rushed virtually unblocked off Howard’s blind side and sacked him in the endzone for a safety.
“We didn’t really do much,” Carter said. “Our kid came off the edge, was untouched, and made a play.”
The ensuing free kick was returned into Newton territory down to the 45-yard line. Gurvin ran for four yards on first down, and Mafah added three yards on second down.
Facing a third-and-three, the Grayson offensive line won the battle at the line of scrimmage, creating great push towards the first down marker. Mafah was able to remain patient behind his line and wait for a hole to develop between the tackles, breaking one tackle as he burst through the collapsed Newton defense and ran for a 38-yard touchdown.
“I think when we go back and look at the tape, what we are going to see is some people just blowing some assignments,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said. “We were where we wanted to be in terms of scheme and gap fits, and we just didn’t execute.”
Grayson took a 23-7 lead with 9:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Grant saw the wheels beginning to fall off.
“I wasn’t really pleased with the way they reacted once everybody decided the game was out of reach,” Grant said. “I felt that we, at that point, hung our heads and didn’t continue to fight regardless of what the outcome may be.”
Newton did put together a nine-play, 74-yard drive to cut the deficit to nine. Howard marched Newton down the field, completing 3-of-4 passes for 34 yards and running three times for 33 yards. Helped by two Grayson personal foul penalties, Howard capped off the three-minute-long drive with a diving 10-yard scramble into the far pylon of the endzone, choosing to tuck the ball and run after going through his reads and seeing his checkdown covered.
The Newton offense struggled to extend drives in short-yardage, late-down situations.
“I think we had three of those tonight where we had driven the ball down deep in their territory and had fourth downs and couldn’t convert,” Grant said. “I felt that probably told more of the story of the game than those couple of runs they had.”
Despite the two touchdown runs by Mafah, Newton’s defense was otherwise stout. Grayson quarterback CJ Dixon was held to 4.5 yards per attempt. Dixon finished the night with 90 yards on 10-for-20 passing, throwing one touchdown and one interception.
Grayson’s offense broke through first with 1:20 remaining in the first half when Dixon found Mafah in the left flat for what should have been a minimal gain. However, Dixon spun out of safety Eugene Tavares’ tackle and benefited from blocks from his wide receivers downfield to score the 10-yard touchdown.
The five-play, 59-yard drive was catalyzed by Grayson stonewalling Newton’s fourth down conversion attempt on the previous drive. Following a timeout, Newton brought in the heavy package and handed the ball off to Cullins behind extra blockers to the right. Fernando Sanchez led a horde of Grayson linemen into the backfield and tripped Cullins up for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-one.
Dixon completed a 15-yard bootleg pass to Beau Deberry and Gurvin Jr. bounced outside for a 30-yard run to keep the drive alive.
Newton responded on their next play from scrimmage. Following a short kickoff that was returned nine yards to the Newton 29-yard line, Howard connected with Nyland Green on a quick slant that Green ran the length of the field for a 71-yard touchdown.
Lining up on the outside of a three wide receiver trips package, Howard pump-faked the ball to the slot receiver mimicking a play Newton had often run earlier in the game and instead fired it to Green for a quick, five-yard completion. Green made one man miss and ran the rest of the way untouched, the lone deep safety for the Grayson positioned on the opposite side of the field.
Both teams will lament missed opportunities that could have changed the storyline of the game in the second half. Grayson missed a 37-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, was intercepted on jumped route downfield in single coverage by Green, and conceded multiple penalties that forced punts.
“That’s the worst it’s been all season,” Carter said on Grayson’s penalties. “That’s just a discipline thing; that’s on me. We’ll go back on Monday, and we’ll fix those problems.”
Newton was intercepted by Marcyas Fox on a throw into double coverage and did not take advantage of a blown coverage that left Diondre Glover with 20 yards of empty grass in every direction on a quarterback rollout, and struggled to execute on special teams.
“We did a poor job in the kicking game,” Grant said. “We didn’t punt the ball well. We didn’t cover the kicks well, which in the first half, they lived on our side of the field.”
Howard left the game late in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for an apparent concussion; he was replaced by Jevarra Martin, who was intercepted on his first pass of the series. Martin finished the night 1-for-3 for six yards in the couple of snaps remaining before the game ended.
Gurvin scored a 24-yard touchdown run with 1:09 remaining in the game to give Grayson a 30-14 lead.
“You’re still trying to fight for a playoff berth, playoff seeding,” Grant said about the message to his team following this loss. “It is just like if we had won it, it would be the same message. You have 24 hours for this one. Whether you win it or lose it, you can’t let it lose the game for you next week.”
GRAYSON 30, NEWTON 14
Grayson 0 7 7 16 -- 30
Newton 0 7 0 7 -- 14
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Phil Mafah 10 pass from CJ Dixon (Garwood Collins kick) 1:20
Newton: Nyland Green 71 pass from Neal Howard (Abdiel Velasquez kick) 1:02
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Mafah 71 run (Collins kick) 4:31
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Easton Burgess for safety, 11:00
Grayson: Mafah 38 run (Collins kick) 9:38
Newton: Howard 10 run (Velasquez kick) 6:17
Grayson: Gurvin Jr. 24 run (Collins kick) 1:09