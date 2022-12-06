...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Piedmont Academy shotgun team repeated as the GIAA Class AA state champion this season.
The team broke 844 of 900 targets, beating the runner-up’s total by 34 shots.
Dylan Thompson won the individual state championship with a score of 288 out of 300. Teammates Drake Tingler (280), Emory Hilliard (276), Drew Maddox (276) and Anthony Brown (276) also performed well, and Steven Blair (273) and Jake Vaughn (270) joined them on the all-state team.
Thompson took first in individual sport clays (95 of 100), second in individual trap (96) and fifth in individual skeet (97). Blair was fourth in individual skeet (98), Tingler was fifth in individual sport clays (90) and Morgan Hayes was fifth in ladies sport clays (73).