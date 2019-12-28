EVANS -- The Rockdale County girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in tournament play Friday afternoon with a 53-47 win over Grovetown in the Monterrey Holiday Tournament at Evans High School.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs (12-4) dismantled Greenbrier 62-37, due in large part to their 22-point fourth quarter against the Wolfpack.
Junior Shaquice May and freshman Nylah Williams scored 15 points to lead the way while Alana Moore (13) and Lia Edwards (12) each reached double-digits in scoring. Freshman Madison Presha chipped in with five points in her first game back from injury.
On Friday, the Bulldogs held a slim two-point lead, 34-32 heading into the fourth quarter before pulling away late to down the Warriors by six points. May led the way for a second straight day with 17 points while Edwards scored 13.
Stephan Sellers chipped in with eight points while Moore and Presha each scored seven.
Heritage 46, Booker T. Washington 30
WARRENTON -- Playing without three starters, the Heritage girls basketball team was able to defeat Booker T. Washington by 16 points Friday night on Day 1 of the Warren County Christmas Tournament.
With no Sade Harrell for the Patriots, fellow junior Kristyn Goshay turned in a strong performance for Heritage, scoring 17 points and dishing out a season-high seven assists. Nasyah Mciver scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds while Morgan Snipes scored eight in the win.
The Patriots (9-5) will be back in action tomorrow afternoon against Thomson High School.
Alcovy 50, Hapeville Charter 39
STOCKBRIDGE -- Led by Ajoyous Tuggle’s game-high 20 points, the Alcovy girls basketball team raced past Hampeville Charter 50-39 Friday in the first round of the Woodland Holiday Tournament.
Tuggle was joined in double figures by Unique Reed, who finished with 11 points. Both Serai Johnson and Dalehia Bolden chipped in with seven points in the win.
The Tigers will now face off against Dougherty County High School Saturday afternoon.
Eastside 67, South Atlanta 39
MCDONOUGH -- The Eastside girls basketball team made quick work of South Atlanta Friday afternoon at the Ola Christmas Showcase.
Four Eagles finished in double figures, starting with leading scorer Aylsee Dobbs, who finished her day with 17 points. T’Niah Douglas scored 15 in the win while Lizzie Teasley scored 12 and Dasia Burgess scored 11.
Spain Park (Al.) 56, Newton 41