Heritage (girls) 61, Apalachee 33
WINDER -- Paced by Sade Harrell’s second straight double-double, the Heritage girls basketball team rumbled past host Apalachee 61-33 Monday night on Day 1 of the Wildcats’ Thanksgiving Tournament.
Harrell finished her night with a season-high 26 points and 11 rebounds while Kristyn Goshay scored nine in the victory.
The Patriots (3-2) will be back in action Tuesday afternoon at Apalachee to take on Berkmar at 2:30 p.m. looking to extend their winning streak to four games.
Alcovy (girls) 49, Stewart County 29
ATLANTA -- Competing at State Farm Arena for the second year in a row, the Alcovy girls basketball team earned a 20-point victory over Stewart County Monday afternoon.
West Forsyth (girls) 44 Rockdale County 35
CARNESVILLE -- In a rematch of Rockdale County’s 2018-19 first-round playoff matchup against West Forsyth, it was the Wolverines who bested the Bulldogs 44-35 in the second round of the J.B. Bearden Thanksgiving Tournament at Franklin County High School.
The Bulldogs held a 25-19 halftime lead over the Wolverines behind eight points from Stephan Sellers and six from Shaquice May, but foul trouble in the second half was the downfall in their eventual loss.
Both May and Alana Moore fouled out in the contest, leading to the Bulldogs scoring only 10 points in the second half to the Wolverines’ 25.
Rockdale will be back in action at Franklin High School Tuesday afternoon.
Forest Park (girls) 66, Newton 48
SNELLVILLE -- Locked in a tight battle with the No. 2 ranked team in Class 6A at halftime, Forest Park was able to get past Newton 66-48 despite a strong showing from sophomore Ashleigh Norris.
The Rams trailed the Panthers 27-23 at halftime with Norris leading all scorers with 16 points. Newton was out-scored by Forest Park 39-25 in the second half to lose by 22. Norris finished her day with a season-high 21 points.