LITHONIA -- Brian Anderson earned his first career victory as head coach of the Heritage Patriots Tuesday night after helping lead his team to an 81-64 win over Arabia Mountain.
The Patriots built a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to win by 17 points behind James White’s team-high 23 points and RJ Noord’s 21 points. Christian Davis chipped in with 11 points while Jarred Waddell and Dash Boston each scored 10 in the victory.
Alcovy (boys) 54, Union Grove 39
MCDONOUGH -- After trailing by one point at halftime, Alcovy cruised past Union Grove 30-14 in the second half to start their season off on a positive note with a 54-39 victory Tuesday night.
Oliver Gerard led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points while Avion Young chipped in with 11. Tre Howze rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Tigers with 10 points.
KIPP Atlanta 73, Salem 71
ATLANTA -- Having to play catchup all night thanks to 20-plus turnovers and 14 missed free throws, Salem opened its season with a tough loss on the road to KIPP Atlanta 73-71 Tuesday night.
The Seminoles trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half before rallying to cut the lead to two points late in the fourth quarter.
Emanuel Milon led the Seminoles in scoring with 15 points and seven rebounds while Jeremiah Venson scored 14 to pair with four rebounds and four assists. Caleb Love scored 11 while Jordan Howard and Jaylen Bowen each chipped in with nine points in the loss.
Howard led the Seminoles with eight rebounds.
Arabia Mountain (girls) 71, Heritage 35
LITHONIA -- The Patriots were not match for the Rams Tuesday night in their season-opener at Arabia Mountain after falling 71-35. The Patriots were led by Sade Harrell’s 13 points and Jailya Weekes’s 12 points.
Alcovy (girls) 51, Union Grove 36