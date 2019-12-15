Eastside wins fourth straight Region 4-AAAA contest
COVINGTON -- Eastside drilled a season-high 10 three-pointers to cruise past Salem 62-22 Friday night in the first of a back-to-back.
5-foot-2 Jada Harrison was lights out from behind the arc, knocking down all four of her three-point attempts to lead the team in scoring with 14 points.
Jamiyra Smith knocked down two three-pointers of her own to finish with 10 points while T’Niah Douglas chipped in with 10 on 4 of 5 shooting. Douglas also stole four passes and dished out three assists in the win.
On Saturday, the Eagles improved to 4-2 in region play with 52-38 win at home over Druid Hills. After holding a slim one-point lead at the end of the first, the Eagles took a commanding 13-point lead into halftime, 34-21.
Despite only scoring four points in the third quarter, the Eagles expanded their lead in the fourth with 14 more points to win by 14.
The Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Region 4-AAAA) were led by Dobbs, who finished with 14 points on 5 of 13 shooting. Dasia Burgess scored 10 despite shooting only 5 of 23 from the field and managed to steal four passes. Smith rounded out the top scorers on the night with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting.
South Gwinnett 51, Alcovy 44
SNELLVILLE -- A late rally from the Alcovy girls basketball team Friday night fell short on the road at South Gwinnett in a 51-44 loss to the Comets.
The Tigers found themselves trailing the Comets by 10 points at halftime and trailed by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter. Behind great play from Ajoyous Tuggle, who scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the final eight minutes, helped trim into the lead before eventually falling by seven.
Unique Reed scored 14 points while Serai Johnson chipped in with nine. With the loss, the Tigers fall to 6-3 on the season.
Loganville 36, Heritage 25
LOGANVILLE -- A promising first 16 minutes for Heritage turned into a rough final 16 in a 36-25 loss on the road to Loganville Friday night.
The Patriots (7-4) held a 16-11 halftime lead before getting out-scored 25-9 in the second half. The Red Devils held the Patriots to just four points in the third quarter and five in the fourth.
Sade Harrell paced Heritage with nine points and six rebounds while Daizha Wheeler scored six in the losing effort.