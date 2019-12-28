WARRENTON -- Heritage trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter, but was able to regain a fourth-quarter lead and pulled away late to down No. 8 ranked Baldwin 77-70 on Day 1 of the Warren County Christmas Tournament Friday night.
Leading Baldwin 34-31 at halftime, the Patriots found themselves trailing the Braves 54-42 with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter. By the 2:07 mark of the fourth quarter, the Patriots recaptured a 68-66 lead and never looked back.
Heritage leading scorer James White scored a game-high 29 points, but it was fellow junior RJ Noord’s three consecutive three-pointers late in the fourth quarter that helped the Patriots compete the comeback.
White put the icing on the cake with a steal and a dunk and finished the game 11 of 19 shooting from the field. Noord finished 9 of 19 while Courtney McBride scored nine in the winning effort.
The Patriots (11-3) will tangle with another ranked opponent Saturday in Long County. The Blue Tide is currently ranked as the No. 10 team in Class AAA and is 10-2 on the season.
Newton 85, Brewbaker Tech (Ala.) 66
MONTGOMERY -- Holding a slim 32-31 halftime lead over Brewbaker Tech in the first round of the Dwight Madison Roundball Classic in Alabama, Newton out-muscled their opponent in the second half and cruised to an 85-66 win.
Newton out-scored Brewbaker Tech 25-16 in the third quarter to help build a manageable lead before scoring 27 more points in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Senior guard Caleb Byrd led the way with a game-high 24 points while freshman Stephon Castle chipped in with 14 points. Freshman Qua Brown added 10 points for the Rams while Shawn Smith and TJ Clark each scored seven in the win.
The Rams will take on Calhoun (Ala.) Saturday afternoon at Carver High School in the second round of the tournament.
Eastside 60, Redan 47
MCDONOUGH -- Facing off against Redan for the second time this season, Eastside improved to 2-0 against the Raiders with a 60-47 win at Friday’s Woodland Christmas Tournament.
Entering halftime with 13 points, Eastside junior Myles Rice struck for 19 second-half points, 16 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Woods chipped in with 10 points while Chauncey Wiggins scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the winning effort.
Alcovy 56, KIPP Atlanta 47
MCDONOUGH -- Alcovy earned a 56-47 win over KIPP Atlanta Friday at the Woodland Christmas Tournament.
The Tigers were led by Avion Young’s 16 points. Young was joined in double figures by Oliver Gerard and Dylan Driver.