CONYERS -- Playing host to No. 3 ranked Spencer of Class AA, the Heritage Patriots received more than enough scoring from the star-studded duo of RJ Noord and James white to down the Green Waves 69-56 Friday night.
Noord led all scorers with 25 points while White added 21 in the 13-point victory. The Patriots took a nine-point lead into halftime, 33-24 before out-scoring Spencer 36-32 in the second half.
With the win, the Patriots improved to 7-2 on the season and have now won six games in a row. The Patriots’ only two losses on the season are to ranked teams in No. 4 Eastside (AAAA) and No. 2 Johnson-Savannah (AAA).
Salem 65, Hampton 51
HAMPTON -- Salem built an early nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 65-51 victory on the road against Hampton.
The Seminoles out-scored the Hornets 35-27 in the second half to help pull away. Senior guard Xavier Eutsey led Salem in scoring with 14 points while Jeremiah Venson scored 12 and Caleb Love scored 11.
Newton 61, South Gwinnett 47
COVINGTON -- As the game moved along, so did Newton’s offense in a 61-47 victory Friday night at home against South Gwinnett.
The Rams held a slim 11-8 lead at the end of one and a 26-20 lead at halftime before going on to win by 14 points over the Comets to open up Region 8-AAAAAAA play 1-0.
Caleb Byrd paced the Rams with a team-high 21 points while Jordon Marshall (14 points), Shawn Smith (10 points) and TJ Clark (10 points) each joined him in double figures.