LOGANVILLE — Defense was the name of the game Saturday night in Rockdale County’s 62-35 victory over Loganville to open the regular season.
The Bulldogs held Loganville to just two points in the first quarter and did not allow more than 12 in any of the final three en route to the victory. 40 of the Bulldogs’ 62 points came in the games’ first two quarters.
Kevin Sesberry led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points while Jheim McDonald finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Kieshaun Whitner chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Rockdale (girls) 59, Loganville 49
LOGANVILLE — Rockdale opened the season with a solid showing on the road at Loganville Saturday night earning a 10-point victory, 58-48.
The Bulldogs trailed Loganville 31-23 at halftime before out-scoring the Red Devils 36-18 in the second half.
Freshman Madison Presha led the way with a team-high 16 points while Alana Moore added 10 - all in the second half. Shaquice May chipped in with nine points while Nylah Williams scored seven.
Johnson-Savannah 65, Heritage 58
STONE MOUNTAIN — Looking for a statement win in the debut of Brian Johnon, Heritage fell just short to Johnson-Savannah 65-58 in the Stephenson Showcase Saturday evening.
The Patriots turned in a 21-point third quarter to trim the lead, but a low scoring fourth ended with a 7-point loss for the Patriots in their season-opener.
Junior RJ Noord led the way with a team-high 24 points on four 3-pointers while junior James White scored 19. Both Darrion Dalton and Dash Boston chipped in with seven points in the loss.