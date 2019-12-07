CONYERS -- Back in action for the first time in over a week and feeling refreshed, the Rockdale County girls basketball team turned in dominant performance at home against Shiloh and handed them a 55-20 loss to open Region 8-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 27-16 halftime lead before out-scoring the Generals 27-4 in the second half to secure the 35-point victory. Rockdale’s Shaquice May finished her night with a team-high 15 points to lead all scorers while freshman Madison Presha chipped in with 11.
Their 35-point victory matches a season-high for the Bulldogs set earlier in the season with a 63-28 victory over rival Salem.
Rockdale will be back in action Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to take on Pebblebrook. The Falcons are 7-1 on the season and are currently ranked as the No. 8 team in Class AAAAAAA.
Heritage 64, Spencer 24
CONYERS -- Victory was never in doubt Friday night at home for Heritage.
The Patriots (6-3) grabbed an early lead over Spencer and went on to win by 40 points, 64-24 behind 18 points and eight rebounds from Sade Harrell.
Freshman Jaliyah Weekes scored 16 points and stole six passes in the win while Kristyn Goshay scored nine, dished out four assists and stole for passes.
Salem 62, Hampton 50
HAMPTON -- With a 62-50 victory over Hampton Friday night, the Salem girls basketball team snapped a 10-game losing streak in Region 4-AAAA play dating back to last season.
The Seminoles were swept by the Hornets in both meetings last season and lost won a region game against Druid Hills last January.
Newton 46, South Gwinnett 29
COVINGTON -- The Newton girls basketball team improved to 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Friday night with a dominant 46-29 win over South Gwinnett.