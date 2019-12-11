SNELLVILLE -- Rockdale County freshman Nylah Williams scored a career-high 25 points to pace the Bulldogs in a dominant 68-28 victory at South Gwinnett Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (8-3, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) led the Comets 29-19 at halftime before out-scoring the hosts 38-9 in the second half. Williams scored 13 of her 25 points in the second half while Alana Moore (12 points) and Lia Edwards (10 points) joined her in double figures.
Shaquice May, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, chipped in with seven points, as did senior Aliyah McKnight.
The Bulldogs will play host to rival Newton Friday night.
Heritage 64, Clarke Central 55
ATHENS -- The Heritage girls basketball team improved to 7-3 on the season Tuesday night with a 64-55 win on the road at Clarke Central.
The Patriots completed the season sweep of the Gladiators thanks to three double-digit scoring performances. Sade Harrell led the way with 23 points and six rebounds while Kristyn Goshay scored 17 points on five made three pointers.
Freshman Jaliyah Weekes joined the juniors with 11 points and five rebounds in the win.
Eastside 61, Hampton 31
HAMPTON -- The Eastside girls basketball team earned its second Region 4-AAAA win of the season Tuesday night with a dominating 30-point victory on the road at Hampton, 61-31.
Sophomore Lizzie Teasley led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting and stole four passes while Alysee Dobbs scored 12 on 6 of 12. T’Niah Douglas chipped in with nine points and stole eight passes in the win while Dasia Burgess scored nine and stole seven passes.
The win gives Eastside a 4-2 record on the season.
Grayson 66, Newton 56
COVINGTON -- The Newton girls basketball team was handed only its second loss of the season Tuesday night at home after falling to Grayson by 10 points, 66-56.
Sophomore Ashleigh Norris led the Rams in scoring with 19 points in the loss.