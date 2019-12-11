RIVERDALE -- Looking to move to 3-0 in Region 4-AAAA play, the Salem boys basketball team did just that Tuesday night with a 71-66 win over No. 4 ranked North Clayton.
Senior guard Xavier Eutey scored 14 points and dished out five assists in the 5-point victory for the Seminoles.
The Seminoles (7-3) have earned all three of their region victories on the road to start the season and join Woodward Academy (4-0) as the only remaining unbeaten teams in region play.
Eastside 59, Hampton 30
HAMPTON -- Victory was never in doubt Friday night for hte No. 3 ranked Eastside boys basketball team on the road at Hampton.
The Eagles crushed the Hornets 59-30 behind 16 points from Myles Rice and 12 points from Chauncey Wiggins to improve to 9-1 on the season and 3-1 in Region 4-AAAA play.
Clarke Central 86, Heritage 82
ATHENS -- In a much-anticipated rematch from last week’s thrilling 20-point comeback, Heritage entered halftime at Clarke Central trailing host Gladiators 33-32.
Despite terrific performances down the stretch from James White and RJ Noord, who combined to score 61 of the Patriots’ 82 points, the Patriots were unable to come away victorious in a close four-point loss, 86-82.
Noord scored a season-high 32 points on 11 of 21 shooting while White also managed a season-high with 29 points on 13 of 24 shooting from the field. Courtney McBride chipped in with seven points, all free throws.
South Gwinnett 53, Rockdale County 49
SNELLVILLE -- Despite out-scoring South Gwinnett by four points in the second half, the Rockdale County boys basketball team fell just short on the road 53-49 Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were out-scored 15-10 in the first quarter and entered halftime trailing the Comets 25-17. The Bulldogs managed to cut the deficit to 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete the comeback.