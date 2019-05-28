COVINGTON -- In Brandon Crumbley's short two-year tenure as the head baseball coach at Eastside High School, he can officially add Coach of the Year to his list of accomplishments.
Crumbley, who spent his first season as the Eagles' head baseball coach in 2018 with an interim tag attached too it, won his first career Coach of the Year award with the tag removed for 2019, an honor voted on by fellow Region 4-AAAA coaches.
The former Salem High School standout had helped lead the Eagles to a 48-11 record in his first two years at the helm, a stint that includes back-to-back Region 4 runner-ups and back-to-back playoff appearances.
"Being voted coach of the year is humbling," Crumbley said. "I was not expecting it when I went to the region meeting. It would not be possible without my wife, the coaching staff, the players and the booster club. This is not just an award for me, but an award for the entire Eastside program."
Crumbley was surrounded by a five-man coaching staff consisting of catchers Trey Camps, pitching coach Ashley Senn, infield coach Brandon Bales and outfield coaches Jared Jones and Shane Griffin.
"I don’t receive this award if it wasn’t for my coaching staff," Crumbley said. "Everything that we do from apparel to practice plans, fundraising, game plans and pitching plans is discussed and prepared through them. They are tremendous help and it wouldn’t be possible without them."
Still relatively new to the coaching scene, Crumbely said his knowledge in the position took a step in the right direction from Year 1 to Year 2.
"I feel like I improved in some areas, but I still have to get better," Crumbely said. "There is a lot that we are going to continue to change and improve to benefit our program. Going into Year 3, we can still continue to improve and get better."
While the Eagles' season came to a close one month ago, the offseason preparation for 2020 has already begun. The likes of local legend Bill Dallas will play a large role in that, Crumbley said.
"This is the first year in five years that we have a lot of kids playing summer baseball," Crumbley said. "Majority of the returning varsity is playing with a local team coached by Bill Dallas. He has been very instrumental in my baseball career and one of the many reason that I played college baseball."
With so many returning players expecting big things this summer on the baseball diamond, the growth wont stop with the players.
"Those guys playing together this summer is very beneficial to our program," Crumbley said. "Other guys are playing with different travel organizations. I am extremely happy that we have so many guys playing. It is was thing that has hindered some of the classes that have come through Eastside. They just didn’t play enough baseball throughout the year. I am coaching with Team Elite for the month of June I also will be working Danny Hall Baseball Camps at Georgia Tech as an instructor."
On top of Crumbley's Coach of the Year honors for Region 4, several Eagle players found there way onto the annual All Region lists, including standout junior infielder Colby Shivers, who took home Player of the Year honors.
Shivers led the Eagles in hits (29), RBI (24), runs (34), doubles (10) and home runs with three. His .392 batting average was second on the team.
Representing the Eagles on the All Region infield list includes freshman Kyle Shivers, sophomore Sambo Button and junior Noah Cook. Senior Aron Cox was awarded to the All Region outfield team while Cade Mitchell, Brayden Downs, Jackson Feeney and Parker Daniel each made the All Region list as pitchers.