A total off 11 players from the Eastside and Salem girls soccer teams were recently named to the Region 4-AAAA All-Region lists, eight of which donned Eagles jerseys this past season.
Sophomore forward Aralyn Everett, midfielder Elizabeth Ozburn, defender Lauren Gates and goalkeeper Anna Shelton represented the Eagles on the first taem list, the only team to have one player from each category named.
The freshman duo of forward Katie Oakley and midfielder Lizzie Teasley found their way onto the second team roster, as did Salem standout sophomore forward Lauryn Christophe and midfielder Layla Samuel.
Freshman Bailey Love was named to the region's third team roster out of her midfield position while senior defender Malaya Yamasaki and Salem senior goalkeeper Jaidyn Christophe were named in their respective categories.
All-Region Region 4-AAAA
First Team
Forward
Aralyn Everett, Eastside
Hayden Twiss, Woodward
Amari Thomas, Luella
Midfield
Maddy Cronin, Woodward
Elizabeth Ozburn, Eastside
Paula Sanchez, Druid Hills
Brooke Sard, Woodward
Defender
Lauren Gates, Eastside
Jenny Lee, Druid Hills
Anna Gianneschi, Woodward
Goalkeeper
Anna Shelton, Eastside
Second Team
Forward
Savannah Bjorgan, Druid Hills
Lauryn Christophe, Salem
Kayla Stadeker, Woodward
Midfield
Katie Oakley, Eastside
Layla Samuel, Salem
Lizzie Teasley, Eastside
Charlotte Rubenstein, Woodward
Defender
McKenzie Carter, Henry County
Chloe White, Woodward
Andrea Cruz, Torres-Hampton
Goalkeeper
Lauren Hollis, Woodward
Third Team
Forward
Ashley Reno, Hampton
Kennady Moore, Luella
Kayla Grant, Henry County
Midfield
Kennedi Hallinquest, Hampton
Lena Lopez, Henry County
Bailey Love, Eastside
Maddie Parris, Luella
Chelsea Holness, Luella
Defender
Reese Rathur, Druid Hills
Malaya Yamasaki, Eastside
Jazzmyn Fequiere, Luella
Goalkeeper
Kaitlyn Sinkler, Druid Hills
Jaidyn Chistophe, Salem