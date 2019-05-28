Eastside's Aralyn Everett
Eastside’s Aralyn Everett, center, pushes the ball up field against Druid Hills this past season.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

A total off 11 players from the Eastside and Salem girls soccer teams were recently named to the Region 4-AAAA All-Region lists, eight of which donned Eagles jerseys this past season.

Sophomore forward Aralyn Everett, midfielder Elizabeth Ozburn, defender Lauren Gates and goalkeeper Anna Shelton represented the Eagles on the first taem list, the only team to have one player from each category named.

The freshman duo of forward Katie Oakley and midfielder Lizzie Teasley found their way onto the second team roster, as did Salem standout sophomore forward Lauryn Christophe and midfielder Layla Samuel.

Freshman Bailey Love was named to the region's third team roster out of her midfield position while senior defender Malaya Yamasaki and Salem senior goalkeeper Jaidyn Christophe were named in their respective categories.

All-Region Region 4-AAAA

First Team

Forward

Aralyn Everett, Eastside

Hayden Twiss, Woodward

Amari Thomas, Luella

Midfield

Maddy Cronin, Woodward

Elizabeth Ozburn, Eastside

Paula Sanchez, Druid Hills

Brooke Sard, Woodward

Defender

Lauren Gates, Eastside

Jenny Lee, Druid Hills

Anna Gianneschi, Woodward

Goalkeeper

Anna Shelton, Eastside

Second Team

Forward

Savannah Bjorgan, Druid Hills

Lauryn Christophe, Salem

Kayla Stadeker, Woodward

Midfield

Katie Oakley, Eastside

Layla Samuel, Salem

Lizzie Teasley, Eastside

Charlotte Rubenstein, Woodward

Defender

McKenzie Carter, Henry County

Chloe White, Woodward

Andrea Cruz, Torres-Hampton

Goalkeeper

Lauren Hollis, Woodward

Third Team

Forward

Ashley Reno, Hampton

Kennady Moore, Luella

Kayla Grant, Henry County

Midfield

Kennedi Hallinquest, Hampton

Lena Lopez, Henry County

Bailey Love, Eastside

Maddie Parris, Luella

Chelsea Holness, Luella

Defender

Reese Rathur, Druid Hills

Malaya Yamasaki, Eastside

Jazzmyn Fequiere, Luella

Goalkeeper

Kaitlyn Sinkler, Druid Hills

Jaidyn Chistophe, Salem

