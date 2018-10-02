Each week during the high school football season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Football Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week's candidates are:
Donald Wilson
School: Salem
Last week: Salem quarterback Donald Wilson threw for a career-high and school record 378 yards in a 42-40 win over Henry County last week, breaking his previous record from two weeks ago. Wilson tossed four TDs in the win including a 98-yard score.
Jerry Mays
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside senior wide receiver Jerry Mays caught two touchdown passes in a 58-15 win over Luella last Thursday night. He also recorded one interception in the win.
Lavar Washington
School: Rockdale County
Last week: Rockdale senior Lavar Washington recorded a season-high nine tackles in a 28-27 win over Shiloh last Friday night, five of which were tackles for a loss. Washington finished with one quarterback sack and helped drop the Comets punter for a major loss on fourth down.
Neal Howard
School: Newton
Last week: Junior quarterback Neal Howard was instrumental in Newton's 31-7 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night. Howard replaced senior quarterback LT Stowers to start the second half and threw for 143 yards and two TDs.