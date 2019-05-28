CONYERS -- With the Patriots still reeling in excitement five days removed from winning their first ever baseball state championship, players and coaches were up early Tuesday morning and inside the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners office to receive an honor 43 years in the making.
The commissioners office was at max capacity as head coach Shane Ramsey and the Patriots took center stage and were acknowledged for their historic accomplishment by commissioner Sherri Washington, who pronounced Tuesday, May 28 Heritage High School Baseball Recognition Day.
Donning their white GHSA state championship shirts, Ramsey said it was a great honor to have the support and backing of the Rockdale County community.
"It's a great honor and are excited about it," Ramsey said. "We're just grateful to be apart of it."
After receiving the proclamation from Washington and company, the Patriots were treated to breakfast and were once again congratulated by several staff members in the building, a feeling several members of the team has already felt in the days that have followed the championship.
"I'm just proud of my kids," Ramsey said. "I want, when they walk down the street, people to know who they are because of their accomplishments. I'm excited about that. I see it in their eyes, their face. All of the hard work that they've put into it, not only the senior group, but the junior, sophomore and freshman group, too.
"We work hard every day. To see the goals reached, to see their excitement, this doesn't get old. We would love to do this every year, which would mean we would win state every year. It's neat to see this."
While enjoying their breakfast, the Patriots were sized for state championship rings, a gift each player and coach on the team will receive later this summer.
"It's very exciting," Ramsey said. "We talked about it last week. You play for the rings. You talk about it all the time. Wanting the ring. The seniors are designing it. To see that, it's worth it just to see their excitement."
Ramsey says that a ring ceremony and a parade are both in the works.
"I'm pushing hard for a parade," Ramsey said. "The rings will not be back for about 50 days. We'll do the ring ceremony later in the summer and I'm hoping to get a parade. I want to honor these kids and we a parade in Olde Town."