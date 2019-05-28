CONYERS — Heritage High School volleyball’s Kennedy Binder and Gabrielle Fortune-Coles signed their National Letters of Intent to nationally accredited historically black colleges last week.
Family, community friends, coaches and school administrators were in attendance, as were alumni from Dillard and Hampton universities.
Heritage volleyball coach Karen Jackson, who also serves as assistant athletic director, lead the duo for all four varsity years. Both players were named to the Region 3-AAAAAA All Region second team.
During their time at Heritage, Binder and Fortune-Coles both grew to understand the meaning of hard work and sacrifice, Jackson said.
The duo have separate academic plans.
Binder will pursue her bachelor of science degree in architecture with a minor in design at Hampton while playing volleyball under coach Brandon Duvall. Among the Hampton alumni present was Dr. Treance Shipman, son of former volleyball coach Tiny Laster. Dr. Shipman presented Kennedy with her LOI as he shared stories of his father’s years as head coach at Hampton.
Fortune-Coles will pursue her bachelor of science degree majoring in biology pre-med at Dillard University while playing volleyball under the direction of coach Nancy Sikobe.