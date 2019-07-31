Team info
Head coach: Virginia Tucker-Smith (2nd year)
2018 record: 15-11
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Last playoff appearance: 2018
Key losses: None
Key returners: Mariah Williams (CF), Ty’Liyah Hardeman (SS), Allyriah Russell (3B), Kaitlyn Neely (C), Hayden Pearson (P), D’myia Jackson (RF)
Key additions: Kyla Stroud (INF)
Outlook: In the eyes of head Newton softball coach Virginia Tucker-Smith, if there was ever a year to make a deep run in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, 2019 is that year.
In her return to the helm in 2018, Tucker-Smith helped the Rams to a 15-11 record, the program’s first winning season since she lasted coached the team in 2013. The Rams made the playoffs as Region 8’s No. 3 seed before getting handed a first-round exit.
With only one senior lost to graduation from last year’s roster and the addition of several high-level incoming freshmen, including Auburn commit Kyla Stroud, Tucker-Smith didn’t hesitate to call her current crop of talent the best she has ever had at Newton.
“Even prior to coming back, I’ve never had to cut anybody,” Tucker-Smith said. “I had to cut some girls this year. Not that is was fun to cut girls, because it wasn’t, but just knowing what they are capable of, I just hope it can all come together.”
Highlighting the Rams returning starters from one season ago includes senior center fielder Mariah Williams, sophomore shortstop Ty’Liyah Hardeman, third baseman Allyriah Russell, catcher Kaitlyn Neely, right fielder D’Myia Jackson and pitcher Hayden Pearson.
Williams led the Rams in batting average at a .429 clip and stole a team-best 32 bases while Hardeman led the Rams with two home runs. Russell, Neely and Jackson each posted a batting average higher than .300, respectively.
With the addition of Stroud to the lineup, who comes to the Rams with the ability to hit for power and high average, Tucker-Smith said her lineup can stack up with anyone else’s in the state.
“I could throw nine out there right now that I think would hit .300 or better,” Tucker-Smith said. “Some will be over .400 like they were last year. We can play defense with anybody and we can hit with anybody. We just have to play within out skillset.”
In the circle, the Rams will be anchored by Pearson, who as a freshman in 2018, won 15 games while posting a 1.28 ERA in 130 innings of work.
With an opportunity to give Pearson more opportunities to rest her arm throughout the season, Tucker-Smith expects to see her star pitcher continue to elevate her game, both in the circle and at the plate.
“Hayden has six pitches, but what I really need her to focus on this year is location,” Tucker-Smith said. “Knowing that we don’t want to put any pitch right down the middle. We need everything up top or knees down. That just comes with maturity. She’s still young. Once she realizes that she can throw all of her pitches to a certain spot, that’s when she’ll be the most effective pitcher.”
With the Rams’ record turnout compiled with the overall talent the team possesses, Tucker-Smith has watched the competition level within the team increase. With no one’s starting position set in stone, Tucker-Smith has made it known that the top 9-10 players will play on a day-to-day basis, regardless of seniority.
“This year, they have competition and will have to fight for these spots,” Tucker-Smith said. “That’s not something that they’ve had to do in the past. We told that to the seniors, especially. Just because they’re a senior doesn’t mean their spot is sealed.”
It’s nothing personal. It’s just going to be the best 9-10 out there. It might change from game to game, but we’re going to put who we feel, at that particular time, are our best 9-10.”
In order to best prepare her Rams for battles against Archer and Grayson, Region 8’s top two programs from 2018, Tucker-Smith constructed a tough non-region schedule that currently includes eight playoff teams from one season ago.
“I feel like I’ve done enough to prepare us for the region and then on into the region tournament,” Tucker-Smith said of her schedule. “There is no reason why we shouldn’t advance past the first round of the playoffs. If this isn’t the year to do really well and go really far, I’m not sure what year it’s going to be. We have all of the pieces. We just have to make sure they all come together at the right time.”
The Rams open up their season at Morgan County on Aug. 9.