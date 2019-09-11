SNELLVILLE -- As impressive as Newton softball’s 23-0 victory over Stephenson was in late August, the most runs the Rams had scored in game in four years, Newton’s performance Tuesday night at South Gwinnett topped it with ease.
Behind 15 hits, the Rams made history, scoring a program record 29 runs en route to a 29-1 victory over the Comets in only three innings. 11 runs were scored in both the first and second innings before the Rams capped their scoring with seven more in the third.
Freshman Kyla Stroud paced the offense as the only Ram to record three hits. Stroud drove in five of the Rams’ 29 runs, a career-best for the young Auburn commit.
Kaitlyn Neely, Tristen Ellis, Aaliyah Mitchell and Madison McDaniel each drove in a pair of runs for the Rams while Hayden Pearson, Mariah Williams, Ty’Liyah Hardeman and Katelynn Anglin each drove in one.
The Rams (10-3, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) also managed to steal six bases on the night. Pearson led the way with two steals while Neely, Hardeman, Stroud and Williams each stole one. Williams continues to lead the Rams in steals with 15.
All-in-all, Newton head coach Virginia Tucker-Smith used 13 batters on the evening.
In the circle, Anglin earned her second win of the season after allowing just two hits and one run in three innings.