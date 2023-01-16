Marquez_Abernathy-No_Clayton.jpeg

PRO Movement's Jarrett Christian, right, poses for a photo with North Clayton grad Marquez Abernathy, middle, who he helped with the college recruiting process.

For the last decade, Gwinnett native Jarrett Christian has helped high school athletes realize their dreams of playing college basketball and earning a degree. 

A former standout player at Duluth High School who played two years of college basketball at the University of North Georgia, Christian established PRO Movement Athletics in 2013 to aid prep players in finding a college home. More than 200 student-athletes, many from Gwinnett, Henry and Clayton counties, have received opportunities to play in college through marketing, strategy and programs provided by PRO Movement Athletics’ National Prospect Placement Program.

